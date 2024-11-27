Curtis Jones starts as Liverpool make two changes against Real Madrid

Luis Diaz celebrates scoring for Liverpool. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Real Madrid in the Champions League confirmed.

Liverpool make two changes for tonight’s mammoth clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Luis Diaz returns to the starting XI from last Sunday’s 3-2 win over Southampton. The Colombia international, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen last month, comes in for Cody Gakpo.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones replaces Dominik Szoboszlai, who opened the scoring at Southampton, in midfield. There is also a return on the bench for Trent Alexander-Arnold after his hamstring injury.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Morton.