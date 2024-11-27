Curtis Jones starts as Liverpool make two changes against Real Madrid
Liverpool make two changes for tonight’s mammoth clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Luis Diaz returns to the starting XI from last Sunday’s 3-2 win over Southampton. The Colombia international, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen last month, comes in for Cody Gakpo.
Meanwhile, Curtis Jones replaces Dominik Szoboszlai, who opened the scoring at Southampton, in midfield. There is also a return on the bench for Trent Alexander-Arnold after his hamstring injury.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Morton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.