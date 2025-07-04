Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has been hailed for his work in brining record breaking signing Florian Wirtz to Anfield this summer. Cr: Getty Images. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A new winger is on Arne Slot’s shopping list and a Serie A flyer should be considered if Plan A fails.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new winger, not to replace those who are currently in the starting XI, but one who could potentially step into the sizeable shoes of the current incumbents when they inevitably leave.

Speculation continues to follow Luis Diaz and a move to Bayern Munich, although Barcelona's interest has never gone away due to them yet to tie down a left winger of their own. Mo Salah signed a new contract, however, the Reds need to make sure that they have somebody ready to step in when the day comes that the Egyptian legend has kicked his last ball at Anfield.

Antoine Semenyo has been mentioned, as has Lyon's £40m-rated winger Malick Fofana, but the former has signed a new contract at Bournemouth and the latter has already had bids accepted for him. The Reds, thanks to their record signing of Florian Wirtz, aren't quite ready to spend big again without a departure or two.

Who Liverpool should sign if they miss out on Malick Fofana

Should Liverpool lose out on Fofana, a solid plan B could be to hijack the negotiations of a club who are currently trying to do Richard Hughes a favour as Napoli try to iron out a deal for Darwin Nunez.

Switzerland international Dan Ndoye impressed at Bologna last season with 15 goal contributions from open play in 41 games playing off either flank and it has been enough to tempt Antonio Conte into making a bid. As Liverpool have found out too, the Serie A winning manager might have to be patient with Bologna looking for a lot of money for the 24-year old.

How Liverpool could dodge PSR with creative Ndoye deal

According to Resto del Carlino, Bologna might be willing to negotiate to avoid paying Ndoye's former club Basel a hefty sell-on percentage:

"But the Rossoblù market also passes through an attacking winger, given the probable departure of Ndoye. Maybe not towards Naples. The diesse Manna, according to what filters from the Neapolitan square, would have made one last attempt to get to the Swiss: the 50 million requested by Bologna is too much, but Napoli's market man has thought of an alternative solution.

"That is: onerous loan of 25 million, with an obligation to buy of 20 in a year. The reason? Bologna owes a percentage of the future resale of 15 percent to Basel, which, however, in the event of a loan, would be due on the amount of the redemption."

Given how close Liverpool are to their transfer budget for this summer already, this is the sort of deal that could suit them in terms of adding depth to the attack without breaking the bank or upsetting PSR.

After the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League champions could already afford the initial fee and £15m out of next summer's budget wouldn't make any real sort of impact for a player on an upward trajectory.

It is this sort of creativity that Liverpool need to adopt after signing Wirtz to avoid the rebuild grinding to a halt if players like Fofana are lost to other teams.