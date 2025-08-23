Federico Chiesa of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is excited by what he has seen from two of the club’s summer signings

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes that Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike could be a “really promising” duo for the Reds following the opening games of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekitike arrived in a deal worth up to £78m from Eintracht Frankfurt last month while Wirtz was a club-record signing after a deal was agreed with Bayer Leverkusen, worth up to £116m.

Wirtz and Ekitike have shown flashes of being a productive pairing for Liverpool and Reds boss Arne Slot will hope to see both men at their best at Newcastle United on Monday night, in what promises to be an intense game amid the speculation over Alexander Isak’s future on Tyneside.

Danny Murphy on Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz’s promising link-up

Speaking to Liverpool World about the players who have impressed him in the early weeks of the season, Murphy reflected: "Well, I think the in the Community Shield, Wirtz and Ekitike showed some really good signs there. There was a couple of moments in the Bournemouth game as well.

"They both have that lovely awareness of space and where they are around each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Little flicks round the corners, little give-and-goes, and that looks a really promising little link-up for those two. I mean, Wirtz is just one of those gifted players who sees pictures [of the game] and he's brave.

"He doesn't mind making mistakes. He loses the ball, which I love. So, those two really excite me, obviously, and I think the fans feel the same.”

Ian Wright backs Hugo Ekitike to be a hit in the Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said of Ekitike: “I think he’ll be a hit eventually, but I’m not sure he’ll be a hit straight away.”

However, former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker Ian Wright was quick to disagree. The Englishman scored 113 goals in 213 Premier League appearances and said of Ekitike: “You know why I’ll go with a hit? Just the way he took his chances the other day. If he can get that going…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Slot was full of praise for Wirtz as he said ahead of the win over Bournemouth: “[Wirtz] might be young, but he’s already won a lot. Factually, yes, he’s a young player - but with the experience he has, I don’t see him that way.

“He’s won the league in Germany, won the cup, and played for his country numerous times. Beyond that, his mentality might be his biggest strength, and that says a lot.

“When you watch him play, you think, ‘Are you serious?’- he’s so creative. He’s mentally strong, not distracted by a transfer fee or anything else.

"Good players always find a way to perform in good teams, and he’s a good player in a good team. His adjustment has gone well - better than expected, and we expected a lot.”