Liverpool predicted starting line-up to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool return to Premier League action today when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (16.30 BST).

Although we’re not even a third of the way through the top-flight campaign, it already feels like a huge game in terms of the Reds’ title credentials.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 13 points behind Manchester City - albeit with two games in hand.

And they also trail Arsenal by 11 points although Liverpool have played a game fewer.

Still, the Reds will know that they can’t afford to lose much more ground.

Klopp’s men head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League.

The Liverpool boss deployed a 4-4-2 formation against the Scottish outfit rather than his tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 system.

It certainly paid off but will Klopp stick with the same set-up against an Arsenal side plenty are tipping to challenge for the title.

Here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face the Gunners.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Will have to be on his toes to thwart a potent Arsenal attack. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold His goal and performance and Rangers will be a much-needed confidence booster. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB - Joel Matip Kept a clean sheet last time out and seems no reason why he will be dropped. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Will be relishing coming up against an in-form Gabriel Jesus. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales