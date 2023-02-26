Darwin Nunez injury latest ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves.

Liverpool will assess the extent of Darwin Nunez’s injury ahead of their midweek clash against Wolves.

The striker was absent from Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace as the Reds missed an opportunity to inch closer to the Premier League top four.

Nunez suffered a shoulder issue in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Newcastle United - having opened the scoring in the first half. But the Uruguay international was fit enough to feature against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg. He broke the deadlock for successive games although it couldnt stop Jurgen Klopp’s side suffering a sobering 5-2 loss.

Nunez, who joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £64 million from Benfica last summer, felt a recurrence of his shoulder issue after the Real defeat and could not feature against Palace. In addition, Joe Gomez missed the clash because of a muscle injury.

Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield on Wednesday as they sweat on the fitness of Nunez.