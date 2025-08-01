Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training at AXA Training Centre on May 16, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are still trying to sell players with Darwin Nunez still being considered by an Italian giant.

Liverpool have to be single-minded this summer when it comes to the recruitment and it doesn’t look like Richard Hughes is paying any attention to sentiment.

Luis Diaz was sold to Bayern Munich for £65m when it would have been easy to keep him and try to persuade the Colombian to sign a new deal. The Reds sporting director had been in talks with the 28-year old’s representatives but made the quick decision that the gap was too big. It is this ruthlessness that now needs to be adopted for Darwin Nunez who has had a good pre-season so far although a sitter missed against Yokohama F. Marinos suggests that his old habits are never too far away and now is the right time to sell.

As a backup option for £78m signing Hugo Ekitike, he would be a solid option, but his value would only drop on the bench and, at 26, clubs might still see the potential of a sell-on value further down the line. Interest from Saudi Arabia has gone quiet as has a prospective move to Napoli. There is though, according to Tutto Juve, interest from Juventus, but there are a variety of conditions: “On the attacking front, the prospect of Darwin Núñez also remains complex. The Liverpool striker is highly regarded, but the €60 million (£52m) the Reds are asking for is out of reach, compounded by numerous contractual uncertainties.

“Juventus therefore finds itself at a crossroads: carefully manage departures to free up salary space and carefully evaluate every incoming move, in a market where every euro counts.” Juve are trying to move on Dusan Vlahovic before they sign another striker and that would free up enough space on the wage bill. Liverpool are reported to be flexible in what type of deal Nunez leaves for and would entertain a loan to buy transfer, if the option to buy is an obligation. The money isn’t an issue in terms of needing to raise funds to buy Alexander Isak, but the club needs to create the space and selling Nunez makes a lot of sense.

Why do Liverpool want Isak so badly?

There is a reason why Liverpool want Isak so badly, not only is he a proven quantity, he is the perfect all-round striker for a manager like Arne Slot who is pragmatic and likes his players to be versatile. Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Carl Anka couldn’t have put it better when describing the big Swede and why he is rated as a £150m player:

“Oh, I mean, Isak is just a glorious football player. I wrote a piece ahead of Euro 2020 where I called him a footballing unicorn. And then a bunch of people go, what's a footballing unicorn? So unicorns aren't real. But for some reason, you are always trying to find football players that have that magical combination of attributes, so it's all in one. And Isak, even when he was at Real Sociedad, parts of the time when he was at Dortmund, people were looking at him going, how are you this tall and able to do all of the things that you were doing?

“This is a six foot three, six foot four, however you want to bill it. And he's dribbling like he's five foot seven. He has the pace to burn most of the backs on the last line. He's also got the softness of touch and the link up play of a much smaller football player. He can hold the ball up with his back to go, also spin it round, good link up play. He can run the channels like a winger.

“He's got it all. That's a unicorn. “Back in the day, you'd get two strikers, play a four foot two and each one would have half of Isak's attributes. And yet for some reason, this gentleman has them both and he's got it at the age of 25. This is why Isak is great. This is why everyone's quoting triple figure millions about him.”