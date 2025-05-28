Darwin Nunez has been advised his time at Liverpool is up | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward amid links to Darwin Nunez’s exit.

Liverpool seem to have hit the ground running already as they prepare for a busy summer transfer window. Talks have been going on behind the scenes and the newly-crowned Premier League champions are closing in on their first deal of the year.

Jeremie Frimpong is expected to become a Liverpool player in the coming days. The latest on his transfer saga is that a deal is close between all involved parties and he will cost the Reds a reported £29.5 million

Many have viewed this price tag as a very cost-effective amount for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, but the Reds aren’t limiting their signings to just the defence. New attacking options are also in the pipeline as the champions work on bringing in Florian Wirtz as well as a new centre-forward.

Liverpool linked with several new striker targets

The Reds have been on the market for a new No.9 for some time now and several potential candidates have emerged on the shortlist. From Alexander Isak to Viktor Gyokeres, Liverpool haven’t been short of options to explore. One of the newer links is Hugo Ekitike and he could bring exactly what the Reds need to Anfield.

Following information from David Ornstein that Isak is set to stay at Newcastle United, reporter Sacha Tavolieri posted on social media that focus is now on Ekitike. This follows other reports surrounding the Frenchman’s future, despite only signing for Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. Chelsea are in competition with Liverpool to bring Ekitike to the Premier League, with a reported €100 million (£84m) asking price on his head.

After the Blues finished fourth in the league this season, they will be eager to push on and improve, and they are no strangers to paying big bucks to get the players they want. This wouldn’t be the first time Chelsea have beaten the Reds to a transfer target either, having snubbed them of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia two years ago. If Liverpool want to land Ekitike, they will need to put forward a stronger pitch than their Premier League rivals.

Would Hugo Ekitike be a good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have worked well without a typical No.9 for years now but they are heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah. Many argue they have become too reliant. The Egyptian scooped the Premier League Golden Boot for the fourth time this season after scoring 29 goals and contributing a further 18 assists. He has never finished a season at Liverpool without being their top goalscorer.

Salah ended the season with 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, further showing how crucial he continues to be for Liverpool. However, the Reds cannot rely on the Egyptian forever and while him being their main outlet for goals works now, there will come a time where they must adapt to life without his influence.

The club had hoped Darwin Nunez would be the answer to their prayers up front but his mixed performances have resulted in links to a summer sale. Liverpool are expected to part ways with the Uruguayan this summer, with Saudi Arabia interested in him, as well as Atletico Madrid.

As already established during the lead up to his new contract, replacing Salah will be an extremely difficult, if not possible task for Liverpool. That’s exactly why they will benefit from introducing a prolific centre-forward to pick up the dip in goals once Salah eventually leaves. It’s highly unlikely Slot and co will find a winger who contributes on the level the Egyptian does in the future.

