Darwin Nunez is available for selection after serving a three-match ban but would need to dislodge Roberto Firmino from the starting XI.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted he could throw Darwin Nunez straight back into the Liverpool starting XI to face Everton following his suspension, declaring: ‘He learned his lesson’.

The Uruguayan is available for Saturday's Merseyside derby after serving the three-match ban he received for headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen on his Anfield debut.

His temperament is sure to be tested again in the cauldron-like surroundings of Goodison Park, but Klopp is calm about that likelihood.

And he described the double boost of Nunez returning alongside the fit-again Diogo Jota as 'like Christmas'.

The Reds boss said: "When it was clear it was three games, then we thought, 'Oh, the first game he could play again is the derby!' But now he learned a lesson.

"He is in really good shape and if you look how we came through this now with the last two games winning, we don’t see it as a bad thing, the time he was out.

“We used it with him, we try to give him some extra input physically as well as tactically. He looks really settled now, even more than before and had a really good last week.

"So, what we make of it, we have to wait until tomorrow. We have, first time, Diogo probably will be in as well, he trained yesterday for the first time and he will train today.

"We have to make a decision if it makes sense to involve him but if we do then it's the first time we have five attackers, so it is like Christmas.

"I won't speak about the line-up so, if we will make changes, we will see."

Roberto Firmino has stepped up to the plate in the absence of Nunez, scoring three goals in as many starts to help Liverpool get back on track.

Of the Brazilian, Klopp said: "That was the other little benefit of the suspension that Bobby just, however he would have played, he would have played," he added.

"But the timing was perfect [of] finding his real shape - he played obviously exceptional.

"I said before I liked a lot of the Manchester United game, not a lot of people agreed with me on that but [then] obviously Bournemouth and then again.

"You cannot score 100 goals if you have a lot of downs, but if you have a lot of ups it is maybe possible and that is why he has reached this number, which is pretty special.

"He got his [commemorative] shirt for the 100, the applause of the guys was almost as loud as when we scored the 2-1 against Newcastle.