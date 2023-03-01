Liverpool team news in full for the clash against Wolves in the Premier League at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight's Premier League clash against Wolves at Anfield.

The Reds boss makes six changes in total from last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Darwin Nunez has shaken off a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Selhurst Park stalemate to feature from the outset. He comes in for Cody Gakpo in attack.

In midfield, Klopp opts to start two teenagers in Stefan Bajectic and Harvey Elliott, with Fabinho also returning. Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita drop out. Keita is not on the bench.

Ibrahima Konate has recovered from a hamstring injury to replace Joel Matip in central defence, while Kostas Tsimas starts ahead of Andy Robertson on the left-hand side.

Curtis Jones is absent from the squad, meaning that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back among the substitutes.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Nunez