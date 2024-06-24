Darwin Nunez. (Photo by CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez scored in Uruguay’s 3-1 Copa America win over Panama.

Darwin Nunez scored to ensure Uruguay made a perfect start to their Copa America campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side earned a 3-1 win over Panama in Group C. It was not all plain sailing for Uruguay, who are one of the favourites to earn glory in the USA. They missed a plethora of chances throughout the game - with Nunez guilty of spurning two big opportunities of his own.

But the Liverpool striker, who unveiled his new cornrows hairstyle rather than his trademark ponytail, did finally find the back of the net as he doubled Uruguay’s advantage. In the 85th minute, Maximiliano Araújo’s header was blocked and Nunez crashed home a volley into the corner, which sparked a passionate celebration.

Nunez continued his incredible streak in front of goal for his country. He scored for the ninth time in eight matches. It was also the 25-year-old’s first effort in the Copa America.

Uruguayan outlet El Pais said on Nunez’s performance: “Incisive, dangerous and putting a lot of pressure on the defenders, although the main one must have been in the definition since he had the chances to score, but he couldn't take advantage of them. Of course, perhaps the most difficult of all he ended up taking advantage of with a great left-footed shot that beat the rival goalkeeper.”

El Observador gave Nunez an 8/10 and were impressed despite him missing opportunities. They commented: “Darwin Núñez (8): Darwin's performance in the first half was impressive. At 11 minutes he demanded a penalty, which did not exist. At 17 minutes, after clearing two marks, he finished from outside the area and Orlando Mosquera prevented the goal from falling. At 28 minutes a goal was lost in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He went to all of them. He assumed the role of leader of the attack. At 84 minutes he scored the goal and had the reward that he deserved so much throughout the game. He made it 2-0.”

ESPN added: “The Liverpool striker had had several chances that he had not been able to convert, but at 40' of the second half he was finally able to send the ball into the back of the net, volleying a ball that had been loose in the area after a header from Maximiliano Araújo who had bounced off a rival defender.