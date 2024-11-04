Data experts make incredible Liverpool Premier League prediction

Liverpool FC news: Their win over Brighton was made even better by Manchester City and Arsenal’s defeats.

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League have increased after the weekend’s action, according to data experts.

A 2-1 win over Brighton ensured that Arne Slot’s side continued their strong run of form but it also saw them return to the top of the league table. On the same weekend, Arsenal and Manchester City both tasted a rare defeat, giving Liverpool a slender two-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Gunners, however, sit seven points behind Liverpool and that distance could be increased further when they travel to Chelsea this weekend. Still, despite there being 28 games still to go - which equates to 74% of the season - an early lead over Arsenal who have finished above them in the past two seasons, is a real positive, even after just a few months.

Not many tipped Slot to be a title winner in his first campaign but his main two rivals are certainly showing more chinks in their collective armour than we expected. Slot has the luxury of a settled squad packed with youth and experience. They also benefitted from an ‘easier’ beginning to the campaign but that is set to change across the next month.

Liverpool face Aston Villa, Southampton, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Everton across the next month, which also has tough Champions League encounters sprinkled in for good measure. Only after those matches will we be able to fully examine the title race given they will have faced all of the top sides (bar Tottenham who they play December 22). For now, here’s how the data experts have updated their predicted table for the season.

