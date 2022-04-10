The former England number one has been looking ahead to Sunday’s crunch clash at the Etihad.

David James has sensationally claimed that he would not include Mo Salah in his combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester City players.

The two sides face off against each other at the Etihad on Sunday in a meeting that is widely being billed as a potential title decider.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the showdown, James - who featured for both clubs during his own playing career - has run the rule over their respective squads, as well as naming his preferred lineup made up of Liverpool and City players.

But despite his reputation as one of the most impressive individual talents in world football, the ex-England stopper could find no place for two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Salah in his starting XI.

Speaking to Genting Casino, he said: “I’ve put Alisson above Ederson based on the fact that Alisson has had more to do. If you take into consideration how important Alisson has been in keeping clean sheets and stopping in the last few months.

“I think in the last few games Ederson’s kicked the ball over the halfway line twice.

“I’d have Robertson at left-back over Joao Cancelo as he doesn’t shoot as much and therefore doesn’t give the ball away as much.

“I’d have Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk. I’d go Kyle Walker and the reason being is that there’s going to be a lot of space and he’ll need to get back and defend.

“I love Trent Alexander-Arnold going forward and he’s a decent defender, but I’d just edge Walker over him.

“I’ll go with all of the City midfield, so Rodri, KDB and Bernardo Silva in midfield.

“I’d go Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Luis Diaz up front, so no Mo Salah!

“But if you ask me again in half an hour, I’d probably say a completely different team!”

James’ combined XI in full is Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Luis Diaz.

The 51-year-old has also cast doubts over how pivotal this weekend’s clash could prove to be in terms of crowning the new Premier League champions.

He added: “I can’t say it’s a title decider because there are still eight or nine games.

“I think it depends who wins. On a simple basis that if Liverpool win, it’s difficult to see them losing the title.

“We always have to use the past as an indicator. If you look at them a couple years ago, they were on a 18-game winning streak, they’re capable of going all the way until the end of the season and winning all their games.

“I was at the Atletico Madrid game and I also went to two Chelsea matches this season, I know City are capable of suffocating teams and they could do it against Liverpool.”