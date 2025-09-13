David Moyes, Manager of Everton, acknowledges the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury update on Vitalii Mykolenko after the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

David Moyes reckons that Everton would have been deserving of victory over Aston Villa.

The Toffees had to settle for a goalless stalemate despite dominating the Premier League fixture. Everton mustered a total of 20 shots on goal but only two were on target. Beto spurned a golden chance within three minutes while Michael Keane had a second-half header well kept out by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The Blues are still unbeaten at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium but should have earned a fourth successive victory in all competitions. Still, Moyes saluted how the home side played on the front foot throughout and believes there is more to come.

"We made a lot of real good opportunities,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “We were intense and on the front foot nearly the whole game. The team played really well, so no complaints. Just the finishing..."

"Keano [Michael Keane] is capable of it, and he has done it in the past. His [Emi Martinez] save was really good. The second opportunity [for Keane] I thought it had gone in. No complaints with the performance. The players went about their job brilliantly well.

"I come away thinking we had a good piece of the game today. I thought it was a good Premier League game for 0-0. More than likely, we deserved the victory. We scored three goals last week. We could have easily been 3-0 by half-time if we had taken our opportunities today. The crowd were magnificent again, and I think that's what we're getting better at. We know we're not the finished article."

Everton now turn their attention to the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield next weekend. The Toffees will be hoping that they can have Vitalii Mykolenko back available. The left-back was not available against Villa, having returned from Ukraine duty last week because of injury. It meant that James Garner had to operate as a makeshift full-back although he was excellent.

Key man Jarrad Branthwaite is already ruled out as he recover from a thigh problem. Asked if Mykolenko will be fit to face Liverpool, Moyes replied: “I have no idea yet.”