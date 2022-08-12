Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with Matheus Nunes and West Ham have had a bid turned down.

David Moyes has revealed Mathues Nunes turned down the chance to join West Ham United.

The much-vaunted Sporting Lisbon midfielder is highly coveted during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been linked with Nunes with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out injured.

Chelsea are also said to be keen.

However, ambitious West Ham have tried to prise Nunes to the London Stadium.

But Moyes confessed that the Portugal international didn’t want to join the Hammers.

Will Liverpool sign Nunes?

Liverpool are currently short of options in the middle of the park because of injuries.

However, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the Reds won’t panic just because the transfer market is open.

Speaking earlier today, the Anfield boss believes the solutions to his problems lie in his squad.

He said: “If there was the right player and an opportunity, we would have done it, we would do it, but I don’t see it because we had a lot of conversations already and it doesn’t look like something will happen.

“I’m happy with the strength, size and quality of my squad but we have injuries. There are plenty of solutions for it. One of them is the transfer market, but that only makes sense if you can bring in the right player.