Alexander Isak looks on for Newcastle | Getty Images

The latest on Liverpool's pursuit of Alexander Isak ahead of the transfer window deadline.

Liverpool are still in pursuit of Alexander Isak, with time rapidly running out before the transfer window slams shut.

Reds fans can expect to see multiple reports emerge between now and the deadline as conversations continue to unfold. The Isak to Liverpool saga has been one of the most discussed stories of the transfer window and now, there’s just days left for the Reds to secure their target.

Newcastle have added extra fuel to the fire with their signing of new striker Nick Woltemade. After failing to recruit a number of centre-forward targets this summer, the Magpies have finally landed a marquee deal in the midst of this Isak drama.

Newcastle complete record signing for striker

Isak has made it clear that he does not see a future at Newcastle and has closed the book on his time with the club. The Magpies signing new striker Nick Woltemade could be a major step towards Liverpool bringing Isak to Anfield this window.

Newcastle have announced the signing of the German international, who has penned a six-year deal at St James’ Park. The club have agreed a deal with VfB Stuttgart worth up to £69 million, which is a new transfer record for the club. The deal eclipses the £63 million they paid for Isak three years ago, marking a new era at the club.

Woltemade has not been registered in time to debut against Leeds United this weekend but fans will be eager to see what he can do moving forward, as Newcastle have been deploying Anthony Gordon as their No.9.

David Ornstein provides Alexander Isak update

While making an appearance on TNT Sports, David Ornstein has provided an update on Liverpool’s stance when it comes to pushing to sign Isak.

The reliable reporter discussed Woltemade’s arrival at Newcastle and how it could play a part in Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak.

“You would expect him [Woltemade] to lead the line in some shape or form. Newcastle are still looking on the market, they retain an interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen and Yoane Wissa and the conditions of an Isak sale were always getting a couple of replacements or reinforcements in and also whatever money would come from Liverpool needed to meet their satisfaction.

“We’ve heard this £150 million figure if it happens, we don’t know what it might end up at. Liverpool have been sort of sat back from this, letting it unfold. They made their £110 million bid and they haven’t come back in with a new offer but their interest remains firm. Crucially, we understand, he is determined to move to Liverpool and that hasn’t diminished at all. So naturally, we could see this evolving.”

Ornstein was then asked where he sees Isak playing for the rest of this season, to which he responded: “I think it’s looking increasingly like Liverpool but still a lot needs to happen for that to take place. So you cannot rule out him staying at Newcastle, but even at St James’ Park, there’s a growing expectation that a move to Liverpool could happen.”

