Richard Hughes sporting director of Liverpool during his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: Their transfer approach this summer has been very interesting.

Transfer guru and reputable journalist David Ornstein has hailed Liverpool’s Richard Hughes for his business since joining the club.

The Reds saw an overhaul of the club at a boardroom level amid Jurgen Klopp’s exit as Michael Edwards was welcomed back in an improved capacity as their footballing ‘CEO’, while Liverpool acquired Hughes from Bournemouth to be their Director of Football.

In his first summer in charge, the club have generated over £60m from sales that included Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Bobby Clark and residuals from the Dominic Solanke sell-on-clause that helped fund moves for Federico Chiesa (£10m) and Giorgi Mamardashvili (£29m) which represented a financially-sound summer window, generating around £65m and potentially more in add-ons.

Fans may have wanted to see a ‘top-class’ number six arrive at the club or another star signing to help them better compete with their rivals but the reality is that Jurgen Klopp left Arne Slot a brilliant squad full of talent and that has been reflected in their brilliant opening to the new season.

Certain fans questioned the business plan and transfer policy as Liverpool became the only club in Europe’s top five leagues not to sign anyone across the summer at one point but Ornstein, speaking on the latest Athletic podcast, backed up the former professional player for his start to life at Liverpool.

"Credit to Richard Hughes.. bit by bit people are starting to say similar things. I speak to the other clubs (directors) and so far they are taking their hat off to Hughes. He arrived from Bournemouth & there was some scrutiny if he was good enough for LFC. He didn't have much time to get his feet wet under the table. He had to set about instilling a new culture.

“Employing staff, bringing deals to the table for departures. They decided they would only do things that would add to the squad and improve it. It has to be the right player. Many clubs are looking at the Mamardashvili deal and thinking that's a great piece of business. To this point I think it's a very good job from Richard Hughes and those around him."