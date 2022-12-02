Liverpool transfer news as Declan Rice speaks out about his future.

Declan Rice has admitted he wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League during his career amid Liverpool links.

The West Ham United captain is expected to leave the club next summer, with a fee in excess of £100 million mooted.

Rice is a key player for England during their bid for World Cup glory in Qatar and is recognised generally as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Liverpool are among several clubs - along with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea linked. The 23-year-old has reportedly turned down a new contract to extend his stay at West Ham beyond June 2024.

The Reds are expected to bolster their midfield options in the next summer transfer window, with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract as things stand.

And Rice, speaking ahead of Engand's World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday, outlined his desire to rub shoulders with the elite on a regular basis.

He said: "One hundred per cent I want to play in the Champions League. For the last two or three years, I’ve been saying that.

“I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies.