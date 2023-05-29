The forward is set to depart the club after eight years.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is reportedly a target for the reigning European champions Real Madrid, among multiple other clubs according to the latest reports.

Firmino, 31, is set to depart the club after eight years at Anfield and will be a free agent at the end of the current season.

Despite being allowed to leave Liverpool, Firmino has plenty left still to offer, especially considering he’s produced 12 goals and five assists across this season as a back-up forward as the signings of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have seen the Brazilian’s game-time drastically reduced.

He has a wealth of experience for club and country and could go onto sign for one of a number of clubs including Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist claims that ‘4-5 clubs’ are in the race to sign Firmino, but no negotiations have started, with just internal discussions about the player being conducted so far.

Despite the fact that Karim Benzema is still scoring at a regular rate (the Frenchman has scored 30 in all competitions this year) he is now 35 and Real don’t currently have a back-up forward for that central role.

His signing could allow the Benzema to be rested at a more regular rate which can only be a bonus at this stage of his career.

Firmino could arrive as a perfect alternative to Benzema and the Brazilian’s link-up and deft touch would allow the likes of Rodryo and Vinicius Junior to thrive, in a league that isn’t as competitive as the Premier League.

His Champions League experience would be key as well, having reached three finals during eight years on Merseyside.

Since 2015, Firmino has played 361 games since joining from Hoffenheim, scoring 110 goals and registering 79 assists during that time.

