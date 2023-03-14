Diaz, Thiago, Kelleher: full Liverpool injury list and potential return matches - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 second leg.
Liverpool face an almost impossible task of turning around a three-goal deficit in their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals when they travel to Real Madrid tomorrow.
The Reds suffered a 5-2 loss to the Spanish giants in the last-16 first leg at Anfield last month. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face the stark reality of crashing out of Europe’s elite club competition unless they produce a minor miracle at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Liverpool don’t head into the encounter in the manner they’d exactly want, having suffered a meek 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.
Supporters don’t need reminding of the glorious comebacks that the Reds have produced in this competition previously. But defeating Madrid on their own patch would be among the very best ever produced.
Ahead of the clash against Los Blancos, here is the latest on the Liverpool injury front.