Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 second leg.

Liverpool face an almost impossible task of turning around a three-goal deficit in their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals when they travel to Real Madrid tomorrow.

The Reds suffered a 5-2 loss to the Spanish giants in the last-16 first leg at Anfield last month. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face the stark reality of crashing out of Europe’s elite club competition unless they produce a minor miracle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool don’t head into the encounter in the manner they’d exactly want, having suffered a meek 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

Supporters don’t need reminding of the glorious comebacks that the Reds have produced in this competition previously. But defeating Madrid on their own patch would be among the very best ever produced.

Ahead of the clash against Los Blancos, here is the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - unknown The goalkeeper was not spotted in training last week and was absent from the squad against Bournemouth. Real Madrid (A), Wed 15 March. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Joe Gomez - hamstring The centre-back has now missed the past four games and was still to return to training as of last week. Klopp did hope he’d be back involved this week. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

3 . Luis Diaz - knee The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool since October. Diaz is earmarked to return to some involvement inn training this week: Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

4 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder has missed the previous five games with a hip problem. Klopp admitted last week that Thiago was still in rehab. Potential return game: N/A