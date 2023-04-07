Jurgen Klopp provides a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are running out of time to secure a top-four finish and have little margin for error in their remaining 10 games after a 0-0 draw at Chelsea earlier this week.

Luis Diaz continues his comeback from a long-term knee injury. The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool since suffering his problem in the 3-2 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in October.

The Reds have been cautious with Diaz after he broke down when close to a comeback during a warm weather training camp in December.

Thiago Alcantara hasn’t played for Liverpool since February because of an ongoing hip injury. However, the midfielder was spotted in training on Thursday and Klopp revealed that Thiago could feature.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Luis and Thiago [are] training really normal. The plan with Luis is he will be available 100% for Leeds. Looks good, everything is fine but he's coming back from a long injury and have to be careful. We probably won't involved him against Arsenal.

“Thiago is slightly different. Not out that long - he might be available.”