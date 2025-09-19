Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot attends a press conference at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Arne Slot discusses the fitness of Alexander Isak and whether he could be deployed in a Liverpool strike partnership with Hugo Ekitike.

Arne Slot will see how Alexander Isak’s body has recovered before making a decision on his involvement for Liverpool’s clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The striker made his debut for the Reds in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. It was the first time Isak started a match in five months after a protracted transfer saga. Isak did not train with Newcastle United throughout the summer before joining Liverpool for a British record fee of £125 million.

Slot revealed he was positively surprised how fit Isak looked against Atletico. But the centre-forward has felt the impact of his 58-minute cameo. It means the Reds will assess Isak’s condition before deciding how much he can feature against Everton.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool head coach Slot said: “I don’t think I tell the media a lot the day before the game how we start. Had recovery yesterday and see how they all feel. Alex did feel his body maybe than ever before. Let’s see how he has recovered today. We’re going to think about the line-up more today.”

Slot also discussed the possibility of Isak and Hugo Ekitike playing as a strike partnership. Ekitike joined Liverpool for up to £79 million from Eintracht Frankfurt and has scored three goals so far.

“We consider, of course, many things. It depends on how well they are doing,” said Slot. “If both in the best form of life, we consider more of playing them together. But it is quite clear we also have a certain structure, which has mainly been 4-3-3 but the amount of times in the end phase of the game, we have played with two nines.

“That has happened quite a lot. Hugo can indeed also play on the left, different to how Cody and Rio do it. That’s the good thing about our squad. First of all, they all need to stay fit and if some of them are not fit, we might have to use them both in a 4-4-2 and that depends on both of them and if they are all available because all of them are fit now, I can choose from 21 players.”