Did Hamann believes that Florian Wirtz has made the right decision choosing Liverpool over Bayern Munich.

The attacking midfielder is closing in on a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window. Wirtz is regarded as one of Europe’s best prospects, having been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen. In total, he’s scored 57 goals and recorded 65 assists in 197 appearances, helping the club win the Bundesliga title in 2023-24 along with the DFB-Pokal.

Wirtz had long expected to join German superpowers Bayern this summer. Not only would he remain in his native country but also link up with international team-mates such as Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

But Liverpool opted to enter the race to sign Wirtz - and duly impressed with the pitch that was made. The Reds have now made an offer just shy of £110 million and will hope to get the deal over the line.

Wirtz’s decision to snub Bayern for Anfield has gone down as a surprise in Germany. But Hamann, part of Liverpool’s famous 2005 Champions League-winning team, is backing the 22-year-old to thrive on Merseyside.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Hamann said: "Florian Wirtz has made a decision. I believe it's the right one. Things are really happening at Liverpool under Arne Slot. They'll sign, or want to sign, two or three other players, from what I hear. That's why I think Wirtz has made a very good decision.

"Liverpool is a global club, and they've demonstrated that in the negotiations. They've probably been in contact with Florian Wirtz for weeks or months, and they've never heard anything. I think the Wirtz family was also impressed by how they handled it: discreetly, quietly, all in the background.”

Liverpool have already signed Wirtz’s Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong for around £30 million to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Hamann believes that Wirtz is capable of improving every player in the current Reds squad. He added: "Florian Wirtz makes others better.

“I believe he's a player who can play anywhere. That's why he might have had the opportunity to go to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. Liverpool has fast players: Jeremie Frimpong is also moving to Liverpool, and Wirtz already knows him very well. Then you have players like Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah, who need to be showcased."

Wirtz is currently on Germany duty as they prepare to face Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday. The attacking midfielder, who has won 29 caps and netted six times to date, has been hailed as one of the best players in the world by head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking at a press conference the former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig head coach Nagelsmann said (via reporter Maximilian Koch): "I've never told a player [to] move here or there. What matters is that he plays and that he plays a similar role in terms of significance to the one he played in Leverkusen. We know that he's one of the best players in the world.”