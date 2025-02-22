Didi Hamann makes intriguing '40-goal' striker claim amid Mo Salah exit rumours

Mohamed Salah continues to spark speculation over his current transfer situation.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have a lot to consider ahead of the summer transfer window, mainly the glaring issue that involves three key players approaching the end of their contracts.

The whole world is well aware of the current contract situation at Anfield. Throughout the winter window, reports were surfacing almost daily to document the interest being shown in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Madrid been hawking the right-back’s situation at the club and even attempted a move for him before the window opened. Firm on not letting any key players leave halfway through the season, Liverpool swiftly rejected the offer from Los Blancos, and kept their senior squad in tact.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have also been in the headlines. The latter perhaps more so following his frequent updates to the media.

Will Mo Salah sign a new Liverpool contract?

Like his teammates, it remains to be seen if Salah will put pen to paper for a new deal with the Reds. His latest update was far from promising, admitting at the start of the year that they are ‘far away’ from any progress regarding a new contract.

However, despite the slow process towards a new deal, many believe all signs are pointing to Salah wanting to commit more time to the club. Fellow Egyptian Mido recently gave his thoughts on the matter and revealed he thinks Salah wants to stay at Liverpool and see out more years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t heard anything about him staying at Liverpool but I know he had the huge offer from the Saudi league. But I really think that Salah wants to stay at Liverpool, every time I hear him talking and the way he’s playing of course, I think he wants to make history at Liverpool,” Mido told talkSPORT.

Didi Hamann labels Salah ‘irreplaceable’

Anfield icon Didi Hamann has mulled over the current contract dilemma and says Salah’s standards cannot be replaced if he does leave at the end of the season.

“To find a player who scores goals, I don't think Mo Salah can be replaced because of the contribution he's given this season and every season he’s been at the club. But at Liverpool, wingers or centre-forwards, they always score goals. You'll find one who will get you 12-15 goals. Whether they get you 25 is a different matter,” Hamann told Prime Casino.

“But then again, maybe you can share the goals and somebody else maybe scores two or three more goals and, in the end, the main thing is what is coming out at the end of the season. It's no good having a striker who scores 40 goals if the team is not successful. So I think you find somebody who scores goals and has made an impact, even though he won't be in Salah's class. I still think that Van Dijk is probably the harder one to replace.”

In other news, Referee who made controversial decision vs Liverpool confirmed for Man City clash...