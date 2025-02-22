Liverpool are still yet to announce any new terms for the three players approaching the end of their contracts.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the end of the season now coming into view, Liverpool’s main focus is on keeping their impressive lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds are in with a huge chance of winning at least one trophy during Arne Slot’s first campaign in charge. While they currently boast an eight-point lead at the top of the league table, Liverpool are also waiting to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final next month. They have since been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there’s plenty to focus on between now and the end of the season on the pitch, there’s also a lot to dissect behind the scenes. Liverpool still haven’t made a breakthrough with the three players approaching the end of their contracts, and it continues to be one of the biggest talking points surrounding the club, following months of speculation.

Who will sign a new contract with Liverpool?

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all at risk of becoming free agents this summer. Countless reports have been doing the rounds since late last year, with some claiming agreements are close, and others debunking these claims.

Salah has been providing updates on his current situation. Despite fans hoping the club will reward his brilliant efforts this season, the Egyptian revealed at the start of January that ‘no progress’ had been made between him and the club on the contract front. Former Anfield star Didi Hamann has weighed in on the current contract dilemma. The 2005 Champions League winner was asked who he would be more inclined to keep at Liverpool out of the three whose deals are expiring.

“Van Dijk is the captain and he’s been the leader of the team. Not only in terms of performance but also what he gives to the team and also not only the team, the club. Because if you look at Liverpool now and you talk about Liverpool, the first one that comes to your mind is Van Dijk. He is the main man,” Hamann told Prime Casino. Usually, I would say Van Dijk is the more important player to keep, because of his leadership qualities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Virgil van Dijk’s current contract situation?

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, Van Dijk recently shut down rumours of him signing a new deal with the club. Speaking to Sky Sports after their Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, the captain branded reports of his new contract as ‘absolute rubbish’. He also insisted he has ‘no idea’ what the future holds for him at Anfield.

However, with that being said, talks could well be being held behind the scenes between Liverpool and Van Dijk’s camp. Paul Joyce for The Times reported that the centre-back’s representative’s were spotted sitting next to Liverpool’s director of football Richard Hughes during their meeting with Spurs. Dialogue is said to be ‘continuing’ over a potential extension.