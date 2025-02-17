Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Wolves but had a penalty overturned following a VAR review.

Dimitar Berbatov believes the decision not to award Liverpool a second penalty in their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was the correct one.

The Reds had to battle to a 2-1 triumph as they restored a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table. Arne Slot’s troops looked as if they were going to cruise to victory against the 17th-placed visitors. Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 15th minute before winning Liverpool a penalty, which Mo Salah converted on 37 minutes.

Twelve minutes into the second period, Salah thought he had a chance to put the game beyond reach yet again with a spot-kick. Diogo Jota went to ground inside the box following a challenged by Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou. On-field referee Simon Hooper initially awarded the penalty but he was recommended by VAR to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor. Hooper subsequently overturned his decision.

Wolves then took advantage and reduced the arrears on 67 minutes through a fine Matheus Cunha strike and that set up a nervy finish. However, Liverpool held on to take another step closer to being crowned champions.

‘Very strange’

The game could have been so different had Salah converted again from 12 yards. But Berbatov felt it was ‘very strange’ that Jota went down inside the box when he had a chance on goal. The former Manchester United and Tottenham striker said via Premier League Productions: “It was clearly not a pen, in my opinion. You can clearly see there is no contact and then Jota, trying to be a bit clever, going with the left foot into the hip of the defender. The referee took the right decision.

There were a couple of scenarios Jota could do. He can shoot right away but he decides to go past the defender. I'm still wondering why he decides to go for the pen. Just keep your balance, you see the goal, you see the goalkeeper and can still score. It surprises me that he decides to go for the pen. It is very strange, in my book.”

In fairness, Reds head coach Arne Slot had no complaints as he felt Jota was not fouled. He said: “We had to deal with thinking we scored the 3-0 – completely the correct decision that he disallowed it for offside. Thinking we were going to score the 3-0 with a penalty [for] Mo, again, in my opinion, the correct decision for the VAR to turn that decision over. And then immediately receiving the 2-1, that is mentally not always easy – and that's why these wins are probably even more important than when we outplay Tottenham like we did here two weeks ago with 4-0.”

What the Premier League said

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre on X explained: “VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Liverpool for a challenge by Agbadou on Jota and deemed any contact was not initiated by Agbadou, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball.

