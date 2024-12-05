Liverpool injury and suspension news on Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool prepare for one of their biggest games of the season when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Reds head into the game after their seven-match winning streak came to an end following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Newcastle United. It means that Arne Slot’s side’s lead at the summit of the Premier League table has been reduced to seven points - and they will not want to afford bitter rivals Everton the chance to not only win the final Goodison Park derby but give Arsenal and Chelsea a boost in the title race.

Slot does have several concerns when it comes to his squad, with injuries and now suspensions totting up. Ahead of the Everton clash, here’s the latest news and who could be back to face the Toffees.

Diogo Jota - ribs

It is two months since the striker suffered his issue during the first half of a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Jota has been spotted in parts of training but has still not been deemed ready to feature.

Potential return game: Everton (A), Saturday 7 December.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper has been sidelined for 13 games because of a hamstring issue sustained in a 1-0 triumph at Crystal Palace in October. Alisson has also been spotted in parts of training but Slot said before Newcastle that the Brazilian wasn’t being rushed back because of Caoimhin Kelleher’s form. But with Kelleher making errors at Newcastle, perhaps Liverpool’s stance may change.

Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Wednesday 4 December.

Federico Chiesa - muscle

The winger has had a frustrating time since his summer arrival from Juventus, playing only three times. Liverpool are being cautious with Chiesa and made a sensible decision to get him minutes for the under-21s on the same evening as the Newcastle game. The Italy international netted during an hour-long cameo and will now be assessed.

Potential return game: Everton (A), Saturday 7 December or Girona (A), Tuesday 10 December.

Kostas Tsimikas - ankle

The left-back has missed the previous three matches and was spotted in a protective boot and using crutches before the Manchester City victory. Tsimikas won’t be back for weekend, though.

Potential return game: Girona (A), Tuesday 10 December.

Alexis Mac Allister - suspension

The Argentina midfielder must serve a one-match ban in the Premier League after picking up his fifth booking at Newcastle. Mac Allister has also been handed a one-match Champions League suspension, meaning he won’t feature against Girona next week.

Return game: Fulham (H), Saturday 14 December.

Ibrahima Konate - knee

The centre-back has been in imperious form this campaign alongside Virgil van Dijk but is now confined to the treatment table for at least a few weeks. Konate will miss a good chunk of Liverpool’s hectic schedule.

Potential return game: unknown

Conor Bradley - hamstring

The right-back’s sumptuous performance in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid when nullifying Kylian Mbappe was somewhat sullied by the issue he sustained in the closing stages. Bradley is also set for a period unavailable.

Potential return game: unknown