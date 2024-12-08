Liverpool injury and suspension news on Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas.

It was a very rare weekend off for Liverpool. The dangers of Storm Darragh meant that the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed and means that the Reds have an additional fixture to find in their calendar at some point.

However, given the number of players who were set to be absent, sections of fans believe it could be to Arne Slot’s benefit. And perhaps to Liverpool’s surprise, their main contenders in the Premier League title race missed out on a chance to put the pressure on. Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace and Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate against Fulham.

The busy schedule now continues for the Reds, though, as they face Spanish side Girona in the Champions League tomorrow before welcoming Fulham to Anfield. Slot will be hopeful to get some of his players back for those games and here is the latest on the injury and suspension front.

Diogo Jota - ribs

It is two months since the striker suffered his issue during the first half of a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Jota has been spotted in training and was not expected to be involved against Everton - but the additional time off could see him back in contention.

Potential return game: Girona (A), Tuesday 10 December or Fulham (H), Saturday 14 December.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper has been sidelined for 13 games because of a hamstring issue sustained in a 1-0 triumph at Crystal Palace in October. Alisson has also been spotted in parts of training but Slot said before Newcastle that the Brazilian wasn’t being rushed back because of Caoimhin Kelleher’s form. But with Kelleher making errors at Newcastle, perhaps Liverpool’s stance may change.

Potential return game: Girona (A), Tuesday 10 December or Fulham (H), Saturday 14 December.

Federico Chiesa - muscle

The winger has had a frustrating time since his summer arrival from Juventus, playing only three times. Liverpool are being cautious with Chiesa and made a sensible decision to get him minutes for the under-21s on the same evening as the Newcastle game. The Italy international netted during an hour-long cameo and now the Reds must weigh up his progress.

Potential return game: Girona (A), Tuesday 10 December or Fulham (H), Saturday 14 December.

Kostas Tsimikas - ankle

The left-back has missed the previous three matches and was spotted in a protective boot and using crutches before the 2-0 Manchester City victory. Tsimikas was not set to be back for Everton and Slot admitted in his pre-match press conference the Greece international would be a ‘bit longer’ than Alisson, Jota and Chiesa.

Potential return game: N/A

Alexis Mac Allister - suspension

The Argentina midfielder must serve a one-match ban in the Premier League after picking up his fifth booking at Newcastle. It was supposed to be in place against Everton but will now carry over to the Fulham encounter. Mac Allister has also been handed a one-match Champions League suspension, meaning he won’t feature against Girona

Return game: Southampton (A), Tuesday 17 December.

Ibrahima Konate - knee

The centre-back has been in imperious form this campaign alongside Virgil van Dijk but is now confined to the treatment table for at least a few weeks. Konate will miss a good chunk of Liverpool’s hectic schedule.

Potential return game: unknown

Conor Bradley - hamstring

The right-back’s sumptuous performance in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid when nullifying Kylian Mbappe was somewhat sullied by the issue he sustained in the closing stages. Bradley is also set for a period unavailable.

Potential return game: unknown