Liverpool are mourning the tragic passing of forward Diogo Jota after he died following a car accident in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world for Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was travelling with him. Jota arrived in Liverpool in 2020 after a £44m transfer from Premier League rivals Wolves.

He scored 65 goals for the Reds and provided 26 assists in 182 appearances. He also won the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at the club. Jurgen Klopp has been among those to pay tribute with Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo also sharing a heartfelt message.

Jota will always be fondly remembered amongst Liverpool supporters and his name will live on at Anfield, with the Portugal international earning one of the most popular chants in recent times. It is a chant that will likely be sung loudly and emotionally when Liverpool start the Premier League season at home to Bournemouth next month.

Over this time at Anfield, Jota scored plenty of important and iconic goals while also lifting several pieces of silverware. You’ll Never Walk Alone, Diogo.