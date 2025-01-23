Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool injury news on Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez.

The word quadruple is starting to get uttered in some quarters. But Arne Slot will do his utmost best to ensure that his players keep their focus despite Liverpool’s domestic and European position.

As things stand, the Reds are fighting on four fronts. Liverpool top the Premier League by six points ahead of a clash against Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday. They head into that encounter against the backdrop of a 2-1 win over Lille which secured their passage into the last 16 of the Champions League. Meanwhile, Liverpool trail Tottenham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final before next month’s second leg while they face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Liverpool were in a similar position at this stage last season, albeit being in the Europa League rather than the Champions League. But they would end the season with only one trophy as injuries took their toll.

That will be something that Slot hopes to avoid. The Reds’ injury record has been as good as it could have been this term. And while it is unrealistic in football, the Anfield head coach will ideally want no member of his squad in the treatment room.With that in mind, here’s a look at the current situation and when those who are unavailable could be back.

Curtis Jones - knock

The midfielder had to come off earlier than planned against Lille. Shortly after assisting Mo Salah’s opening goal with a sublime through ball, Jones required treatment from Liverpool’s medical staff. He carried on until half-time but was unable to continue. Slot did not give any indication as to whether the academy product has suffered a minor issue or his problem will keep him sidelined for a period.

Potential return game: Ipswich Town (H), Saturday 25 January.

Diogo Jota - muscle

The Portugal international finds himself back in a familiar position on the treatment table. There is no denying Jota’s quality and many fans concur he is Liverpool’s best finisher in front of goal but he has struggled to stay available for large periods. After coming back from a near two-month rib injury last month, Jota picked up a fresh injury after coming off the bench to rescue Liverpool a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last week. Slot insisted that the striker will be out for ‘weeks not months’.

Potential return: February.

Joe Gomez - hamstring

The defender has been sidelined since picking up his issue in the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on December 29. Given the nature of Gomez’s injury, Liverpool will be cautious and not rush him back to ensure there is no recurrence. Slot admitted before the Lille win that the England international will still be out for another couple of weeks, at a minimum.

Potential return: February