Diogo Jota injury update as expected Liverpool return date revealed

Liverpool injury latest news on Diogo Jota.

Diogo Jota has travelled with the Liverpool squad to Dubai to continue his rehab.

The striker hasn’t played for the Reds since suffering a calf injury in October’s 1-0 victory against Manchester City. It was a hammer blow for Jota and forced him to miss the World Cup with Portugal.

Jota continues his recovery and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be desperate for him to be back available as Liverpool bid to light the touchpaper to their season when the campaign restarts later this month.

However, Jota will not be back to face Man City in the Carabao Cup on 22 December. And, according to The Athletic, the 26-year-old will miss the busy festive period. It is said that Jota is not expected to return to action until early February.

Speaking last month, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: “Diogo will join us to continue his rehab.

“The conditions to train and recover in Dubai are just very, very good. A change of scenery is always a welcome factor when recovering from a long-term injury.”

