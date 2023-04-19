Liverpool star Diogo Jota’s fires 29 word message after stunning Reds performance

The Portuguese forward finally broke his barren run during their 6-1 thrashing against Leeds United.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota expressed his relief after finally ending his goal drought in the 6-1 win over Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side earned a big victory at Elland Road thanks to braces from Mohamed Salah, Jota and goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

The win moves them nine points behind Newcastle in fourth place with eight games remaining as Champions League football looks like a tall order at this point of the season.

However, their six-goal victory was a welcome return to form after previously not winning any of their last four in the league, and the fact that Jota found himself back on the scoresheet was an added bonus after what has been a lean spell for the Portuguese international.

His last goal was during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City last year and his lack of form has been down to injury issues, and the team’s overall poor form as a whole this year.

Following his brace, he spoke on how relieved his was to finally get back on the scoresheet:

“This season is really, really hard, struggling with injuries. Now I’m trying to get that momentum and games like this [vs Leeds] will certainly help for that. It was a great feeling [to score].”

Since joining in 202, Jota has totalled 36 goals and 17 assists in 105 games, and has two goals and eight assists in all competitions so far this season.

He shone last year as Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, scoring 21 goals and assisting eight times in 55 appearances in all competitions but this season he has had to contend with two new forward additions in Gakpo and Nunez - both of whom are direct competitors for his position.

The return of Luis Diaz will also complicate matters too, but he remains a key squad player and strong, versatile attacker who will be hoping his brace can lead to more goals after regaining his confidence against Leeds.

