Liverpool players have been paying tribute to their teammate Diogo Jota

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has promised to “always be there” for Diogo Jota’s family as they grieve the loss of their husband, father, son and brother after his death on Thursday.

His defensive partner Ibrahima Konate has also vowed that Jota’s family “won’t walk alone”. The Portugal international married his long-term partner, Rute, on June 22 and the couple had three children together. Their first child was born in 2021 with all of them being born in Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk Diogo Jota tribute

Liverpool captain Van Dijk wrote: “Man, I can’t believe it, I don’t wanna believe it. Absolutely devastated and in total disbelief.

“What a human being, what a player, but most importantly what an unbelievable family man.

“You meant so much to all of us and you always will! For your family to lose two sons, a husband and a father is just unimaginable. So cruel and unfair. My heart is breaking for all of your beautiful family, for Rute and for your kids. I promise you that in these difficult times and beyond we will always be there for your family.

“A champion forever, number 20 forever. It’s been a privilege to have stood by your side on the pitch, and to have been your friend off it.

“We will miss you beyond words and never forget you. Your legacy will live on, we will make sure of it! Rest in perfect peace Diogo & André.”

Ibrahima Konate Diogo Jota tribute

Liverpool defender Konate wrote: “Diogo... I still can’t believe it. I’m devastated. I have no words to express my feelings. Beyond the extraordinary footballer you were, there was an exceptional man, a friend, and brother! May you and André rest in peace.

“I am truly devastated by this news. This club, this family that we shared together, will never forget you! I think back to all the moments we shared and I still can’t believe it, they all seemed perfect... You can be sure of one thing: your family won’t walk alone. We’ll be there to help them through this devastating moment.

“I would like to address the world: today it’s Diogo and his brother. Yesterday it was someone else. Tomorrow it could be us. Let’s enjoy every moment that life offers us, with our families, friends, even strangers. Let’s try to live in peace and send each other love. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. I LOVE YOU, MY BROTHER.”