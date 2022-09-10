Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have struggled in the early stages of the season, but the German boss has received fresh backing.

It has been a very poor start to the season for Liverpool, who have managed to win just two of their first six Premier League games.

To add to that, the Reds were humbled by Napoli in their first Champions League outing of the season, conceding four.

There is some context, with Liverpool struggling with injury issues aplenty to kick off the new season.

But ultimately, Liverpool should still be performing at a much greater level, and there is little margin for error when Manchester City are involved.

Question marks have been raised over Liverpool’s lack of business during the summer, with the Reds not properly addressing their ageing midfield.

But former Red Dirk Kuyt, who is head coach of ADO Den Haag, believes Klopp must stick to his vision, even with the current struggles.

“If Jurgen and I stick to our vision, the change will come,” he told De Telegraaf, as relayed by Sport Niuews.

“Your vision is the most important thing to hold on to, I’ve learned from all the top trainers I’ve spoken to.

“In the summer Ten Hag told me this at the airport in Ibiza, where we met during the holiday.

“If the club is in a bad way, like this period, the crowd often adds two or three more spades to the mix and creates an atmosphere of invincibility.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has also spoken about Klopp’s brilliance, insisting Liverpool should be keeping hold of their German boss, explaining why, equally, Klopp won’t be considering leaving.

“I’d love Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to leave City and Liverpool,” he said on the Sky Sports podcast.

“But I just think at the moment when I look at the reason why Pep has not left City is because he’s got everything he wants here.