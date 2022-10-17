Manchester City’s unbeaten record in the Premier League this season came to an end after a 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola claimed that Manchester City had a goal chalked off in their loss to Liverpool because the game took place at Anfield.

The Reds dug deep to earn a 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions.

Mo Salah's 76th-minute goal delivered Jurgen Klopp's side all three points.

Things could have been so different had Phil Foden's effort was allowed to stand, however.

He put the ball in the back of the net in the 53rd minute - but following a VAR check referee Anthony Taylor adjudged Erling Haaland to have fouled Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

And Guardiola was frustrated at the decision as City’’s unbeaten league record this season came to an end.

City boss Guardiola told beIN Sport: "It's Anfield. It's Anfield. Do you know how many fouls there were in the game? Do you know how many? A lot. It's one more.

"With the other ones it's play on, play on and play on but this one, not play on. I know the reason why, we scored a goal. That's why.