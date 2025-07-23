Liverpool set to let club legend leave as Everton line up unlikely swap deal | Getty Images

Liverpool have recruited well so far in this transfer window but does Arne Slot have an option that could save him a fortune.

Liverpool have recruited cleverly this summer, identifying long-term solutions before certain positions became problems.

Each signing has been younger and more dynamic, capable of contributing now but also of still being able to improve. Players like Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are far from their peak, however, they have also played a lot of games for their age and are established internationals.

One area of the park that Arne Slot has yet to strengthen is on the wings. Luis Diaz continues to get linked with Bayern Munich with Barcelona no longer likely to be an option after they went for the cheaper option of borrowing Marcus Rashford from Man Utd. Mo Salah signing a new contract is worth 10 new signings, however, he could be missing for a big chunk of the season due to the African Cup of Nations halfway through the campaign including a key date against Arsenal.

Ben Doak can be Liverpool answer if he grabs pre-season chance

Hugo Ekitike is set to sign in a £78m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt which will strengthen the attack, especially if Darwin Nunez continues his impressive pre-season form and stays at Liverpool but could Slot turn to a player who isn’t short of suitors to have a bigger say in the season ahead.

Rio Ngumoha has caught the eye in pre-season too, however, this summer couldn’t be more important for Ben Doak who won’t get a better chance to stake his claim under Slot. After playing consistently at Middlesborough on loan last season and making his breakthrough for Scotland, the 19-year old is first-team ready and has the added benefit of being classed as a home-grown player now.

Capable of covering Salah on the right during AFCON, Doak could offer competition with Frimpong who can also play higher up the park. The former Celtic kid can also operate on the left flank where he can cut inside to create space for an overlapping full-back depending on the manager’s game plan.

Doak backed to be an Anfield hit

One person who has backed Doak to make an impact at Liverpool is Tommy Conway, his forward partner at Boro who benefited from the livewire causing opposition defences to have sleepless nights: “I can’t say enough about him. He’s like what he is on the pitch off it as well – he’s electric. The boy’s always at it,” Conway told reporters including the Northern Echo‘s Dominic Shaw.

“When Doaky is dribbling with the ball, going at someone, you just know something’s going to happen. And as a striker myself, that’s what I want. He’s going to chuck in a stepover, get to the byline and put in a cross, which is great for me.

“His pace and skill is there for everyone to see. He’s still a young boy with so much to learn but he has never lacked confidence. He thinks he should start every game for Scotland. As a footballer, you have to think like that.”

Conway added: “He’ll go back to Liverpool thinking he should start and that’s credit to his character. When you have that mentality it’s going to happen. When he eventually goes back there I expect him to get in the team.”