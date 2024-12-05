Man City beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 but two defenders were forced off.

Manchester City finally got back to winning ways as they earned a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League champions had failed to win their previous seven games - losing six of them. A 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield left them 11 points adrift of the Reds in the title race. But Pep Guardiola’s side have managed to narrow that gap to nine.

With Liverpool being held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle United, City took advantage with a comprehensive triumph against Forest at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku were on target.

However, their injury woes continued as they lost two more defenders to injury. Manuel Akanji was replaced at half-time with an unspecified issue while Nathan Ake had to be substituted in the closing stages with a hamstring complaint - having only recently returned from the same problem.

"We needed it," said Guardiola of the victory. "The club and the players, everyone needed to win. But it is just one win. The problems continued with Manuel and Nathan.

"Nathan doesn’t look good. We will see tomorrow. He could not continue and we will see in three days what will happen. Manu has struggled in the last two months,” Guardiola added before pointing to both players’ efforts in deputising for others during the season. I can just thank them for their effort playing in positions that are unnatural. We will see in three days what happens.”

City return to action when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm GMT). They could find themselves 12 points behind Liverpool if they triumph against Everton in the Merseyside derby at lunchtime.