Liverpool are keen to sign AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window.

Dominik Szoboszlai has remained tight-lipped over Liverpool’s pursuit of Milos Kerkez.

The Reds have Kerkez on their wish list during the summer transfer window. Liverpool are keen to bolster the position of left-back and find a long-term successor for Andy Robertson.

Kerkez was one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League during the 2024-25 season. He started every game for AFC Bournemouth, who finished ninth with a club-record points total of 56. Kerkez recorded two goals and six assists throughout the campaign and is valued at around £45 million by the Cherries. There are suggestions the 21-year-old has already agreed personal terms.

As a result, he is on Liverpool’s radar as Arne Slot assembles a squad capable of defending the Premier League title in the upcoming season. Kerkez is Szoboszlai’s international team-mate for Hungary, as well as being close friends away from football.

What’s been said

Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai was asked about the possibility of Kerkez moving to Anfield this summer. Speaking to Nemzeti Sport during an end-of-season event, Szoboszlai would not give too much away. He replied: “I don't know about him. For now.”

Kerkez was recently asked about the links to Liverpool and did not deny that he would be open to a move. Speaking during a documentary for MLSZ TV, he said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

In addition, Kerkez’s Bournemouth team-mate Justin Kluivert has suggested that he expects the former AZ Alkmaar man to leave the south coast for Anfield. The Cherries forward said after the Netherlands’ 8-0 win over Malta earlier this week: “He’ll probably go there. I hope so for him. He hasn’t really said goodbye yet, but I hope he’ll make it happen there.”

Szoboszlai on Pecsi’s Liverpool arrival

Szoboszlai was open to talking about a fellow Hungarian who definitely will be rubbing shoulders with him at Liverpool from next month. The Reds have struck a deal to sign goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskás Akadémia. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal on Merseyside and is expected to be around the first-team fray during the 2025-26 season where he will learn from No.1 stopper Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has been recruited from Valencia for up to £29 million.

Szoboszlai revealed that he knew Pecsi would be making the move to Liverpool before it became public knowledge - and told his compatriot to work hard in his bid to become a first-team regular in the future. Szoboszlai, who recorded eight goals and nine assists in 49 games during the Reds’ Premier League title-winning campaign, added: “ A little earlier than you, based on inside information. I say, come there and enjoy it!

“Work hard every day, I think you know exactly what your goal is, you're determined enough, otherwise you wouldn't have gotten to the club: hard work will pay off in time.”