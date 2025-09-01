Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed their latest exit of the summer transfer window

Liverpool have confirmed Kostas Tsimikas’s exit from the club after a season-long loan deal was agreed with Serie A side AS Roma.

The deal was announced by both clubs on Sunday evening, with the Greece international deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield. The Reds had signed Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth earlier in the window.

Andy Robertson had been the subject of strong interest from Atletico Madrid earlier in the window but a deal was never completed to leave Arne Slot with three left-backs.

Tsimikas has not been part of a matchday squad this season as Slot has gone with Kerkez in his starting line-ups while Robertson is still deemed a valuable option. The player’s exit was confirmed by the club in the final 24 hours of the transfer window.

A club statement confirmed: “The Liverpool full-back will spend 2025-26 with the Serie A club after his temporary move was finalised today [Sunday]. Greece international Tsimikas arrived at Anfield from Olympiacos in the summer of 2020 and has made 115 appearances for the Reds to date.

“He has won the Premier League, the Emirates FA Cup – scoring the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over Chelsea in the 2022 final – and the Carabao Cup twice during his Liverpool career.

“The 29-year-old will now represent Roma for the current campaign. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team won both of their league games before the September international break and will also compete in the Europa League this term.”

Andy Robertson named vice captain for Liverpool

Questions remain over Robertson’s long-term future at Anfield as he has just one season remaining on his contract at the club. However, Reds manager Slot has underlined the Scotsman’s importance within the squad by naming him as the vice captain following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Robertson has been with Liverpool since 2017 when he signed for a bargain £8m from Hull City after the Yorkshire club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Explaining his decision, Slot said: "He has played here so many years, won the league twice. It was Virgil, Trent, Robbo and Mo [Salah] last season. Trent left, so there are a lot of logical reasons for [the decision].

"He is a very good player, plays many games, knows what it takes, knows the culture, but also knows the culture of the club and the dressing room.

"Apart from all the quality he shows on the pitch, he plays also a big role in the culture we have here at this club. Which is, [as] I said many times last season, the biggest gift I could get from Jürgen [Klopp].

"That's also something we definitely have to keep for my successor to have, this same culture, if I am ever leaving this club."

Robertson has won every available trophy since moving to Liverpool and has been named captain seven times in his time at the club. He has made 344 appearances.