Liverpool have confirmed another outgoing ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest

Liverpool’s transfer window continues to be dominated by speculation regarding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The key trio are all out of contract at the end of the season with club chiefs in talks with all three players about extending their respective stays on Merseyside.

Reports emerged from the Netherlands over the weekend claiming that Van Dijk had all but agreed a new deal with the Reds said to be ready offer him a significant wage bump to get an agreement over the line. Questions remain over Alexander-Arnold - who continues to be linked with Real Madrid - and Salah. All three players are free to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract ahead of the summer meaning Liverpool are in somewhat of a race against time to get agreements over the line.

Incomings to Arne Slot’s squad remain unlikely, unless the right opportunity comes along, while a number of young players have already been sent out on loan or on permanent deals. Marcelo Pitaluga has left for Brazilian side Fluminese while Rhys Williams has agreed to extend his loan with Morecambe.

Ramsay joins Kilmarnock

Right-back Calvin Ramsay is the next young player on the move after a deal was completed for his loan exit to Kilmarnock. The 21-year-old has struggled with injury since moving to Merseyside in the summer of 2022. He has been on a number of loan spells, included one with League One side Wigan Athletic in the first half of the season.

A Liverpool club statement confirmed: “Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has joined Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season. Ramsay, who was on loan at Wigan Athletic earlier this term, will spend the remainder of 2024-25 with the Scottish Premiership club after a temporary deal was finalised today.

“The 21-year-old full-back, who has one senior international cap for Scotland, made 12 appearances for Wigan this season during what was the third loan spell of his Anfield career. Ramsay has also had periods with Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers. He signed for Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 and has played twice for the Reds’ senior team. Kilmarnock’s next match is a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Celtic on Saturday.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes said: “When the opportunity came up to sign Calvin we jumped at it. I’d like to thank Liverpool for their cooperation once again on this deal.”

Ramsay down the pecking order at Anfield

When he arrived at the club, Ramsay identified Alexander-Arnold as one of his biggest influences. However, the emergence of Conor Bradley has saw Ramsay left out of Slot’s plans for this season.

"As a full back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability - if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus," said Ramsay back in 2022. "Andy Robertson at Liverpool and (Kieran) Tierney at Arsenal have been brilliant and they're players I look up to, especially as they are full-backs like me. I feel I could go on to do that as well."

In the summer after joining Wigan, Ramsay made clear his desire to prove his doubters wrong. He said after signing for the League One club: “I’m just excited for the start of the season, really. When I was driving up to the training ground, there was a real excitement. I don’t know what it was, just hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do and probably prove a few people wrong as well who have been maybe saying a few things or doubting me.”