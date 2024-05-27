'Done deal' - Liverpool arrival confirmed as 32-year-old joins Arne Slot at Anfield
Ruben Peeters will become Liverpool’s new lead physcial performance coach, it has been confirmed.
The 32-year-old’s representatives Claes Agency have announced that he will join Arne Slot’s backroom staff. Peeters has worked with Slot at Feyenoord. And following the exits of Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger, who departed Anfield along with manager Jurgen Klopp, Peeters will join Liverpool’s set-up.
A post on Claes’ Instagram account said: “Done deal by Claes Agency: Ruben Peeters to Liverpool FC! Ruben will be Liverpool FC’s first team lead physical performance coach, accompanying Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff. From @krcgenkofficial to @feyenoord to the big stages at @liverpoolfc.”
Peeters joined Feyenoord when Slot landed the top job in the summer of 2021 where they won the Dutch title and the KNBV Cup - as well as reaching the Europa Conference League final. Peeters had previously spent six years working at Belgium outfit Genk.
Sipke Hulshoff is expected to be announced as Slot’s assistant head coach. Hulshoff left his role in the Netherlands’ national team ahead of the European Championships to concentrate on the switch to Liverpool.
With Klopp’s right-hand men Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz departing - as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos - the Reds have placed adverts for a coaching role to join Slot’s team. Liverpool are looking to hire a set-piece coach along with a strength and conditioning lead and first-team physio.
