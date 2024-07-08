Liverpool’s plans are yet to be disclosed a few weeks into the summer transfer window but rumours continue to build.

Arne Slot’s squad boasts a great blend of youth and experience, which was helped by a cash injection of £150m of signings last summer. The debate is whether Liverpool need to add to their squad with a strong youth contingent and depth across almost every position. Yet, Slot may want a player or two to help his philosophy.

There have been only a few confirmations from Liverpool’s squad so far with contracts expiring taking up most of the business, however, it is unlikely to stay that way. With that in mind, here is the latest on the Liverpool transfer activity.

1 . Joel Matip - Done deal The centre-back departed after his contract expired on June 30 after a stellar career at the club. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Thiago Alcantara - Done deal The Spaniard's deal expired on June 30 and he has since announced his retirement from football, citing injury struggles as the reason why. At his best, he was unplayable and enjoyed some standout moments for the Reds. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Adrian - Done deal The Spanish keeper has decided to leave the club after his deal expired. Liverpool reportedly offered him a new deal but his future will be spent elsewhere. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Nathaniel Phillips - Bid rejected Liverpool have reportedly rejected a £4m bid from Trabzonspor for the defender and are holding out for their £8m valuation. The Athletic claim they are in no rush to sell him. | Getty Images