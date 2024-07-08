Any decisions over his current squad will only take place after he has viewed his full squadAny decisions over his current squad will only take place after he has viewed his full squad
The latest Liverpool transfer news of the summer window as pre-season begins.

Liverpool’s plans are yet to be disclosed a few weeks into the summer transfer window but rumours continue to build.

Arne Slot’s squad boasts a great blend of youth and experience, which was helped by a cash injection of £150m of signings last summer. The debate is whether Liverpool need to add to their squad with a strong youth contingent and depth across almost every position. Yet, Slot may want a player or two to help his philosophy.

There have been only a few confirmations from Liverpool’s squad so far with contracts expiring taking up most of the business, however, it is unlikely to stay that way. With that in mind, here is the latest on the Liverpool transfer activity.

1. Joel Matip - Done deal

2. Thiago Alcantara - Done deal

3. Adrian - Done deal

4. Nathaniel Phillips - Bid rejected

