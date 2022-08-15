Liverpool are in action against Manchester United next week, and Graeme Souness is not ruling out a surprise decision on the back of the clash.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has made a surprise claim about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

United lost to Brighton at home to kick off the season, and they were thrashed by Brentford over the weekend, losing 4-0 and conceding all four goals within 35 minutes.

The Red Devils have been slammed for their efforts in West London, and next up, they face Liverpool in the derby.

While Liverpool have had challenges of their own to start the season, they are looking much stronger than United.

Nothing is certain in football, but on current evidence, United could well start the season with three straight defeats, leaving them at the bottom of the table - the position they currently occupy.

As a result, the United board could already be left considering ten Hag’s future after the Liverpool clash, according to Souness.

When asked if ten Hag could be sacked after just three games on talkSPORT, Souness replied: “Listen, don’t be surprised at surprises in football.”

He added: “I think it’s a difficult time for Man United. I’m not sure with this group of players, with this manager, that they’re going to be any different to where they were last year. I really don’t.

“I think the players they’ve brought in are not game-changers for them. I think the clock’s ticking on him already. I think that’s the nature of being manager at Man United at this time.

“They expect big things from him, he’s been successful at Ajax in what is a much inferior league to the Premier League, the demands there are nothing like what he’s got on his shoulders in the Premier League, and indeed managing arguably the biggest club in the world.”

United are not likely to pull the trigger that early, especially given ten Hag has not been allowed - or able - to get key signings over the line, leaving his squad short in depth.