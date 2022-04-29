Manchester City face Leeds United tomorrow but will be without Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Pep Guardiola refused to answer whether Kyle Walker will play for Manchester City again this season.

Liverpool can pile the pressure on City in the Premier League title race tomorrow.

The Reds travel to Newcastle United for the lunchtime kick-off and a win will see them go two points clear at the summit of the table.

City make the trip to Leeds United for the evening game and will need to match Liverpool's result to regain the lead.

However, Guardiola will again be without Walker, who has missed the past four matches.

Asked if the defender could return before the end of the season or will be sidelined, Guardiola responded: "I don't know right now.

“Right now it’s no worry at all - I count on the guys who are fit.

“He has to work to come back as soon as possible."

John Stones will also be absent for City against Leeds.

He was withdrawn in the first half of City's enthralling 4-3 defeat of Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg earlier this week.