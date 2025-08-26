Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Alexander Isak this summer are fading as the clock tick towards the transfer deadline

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool recorded a hugely-dramatic win over 10-man Newcastle United on Monday night amid an intense St James’ Park atmosphere.

The Reds went 2-0 up in the contest but gave up a two-goal lead despite the hosts being down to 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off for a rash challenge on Virgil van Dijk with one of the last acts of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16-year-old Rio Ngumoha proved to be the hero for the Reds as he scored in the 100th minute just four minutes after coming on. The teenager showed composure beyond his years as he curled Mohamed Salah’s pass beyond Nick Pope.

The fixture took place amid Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak. Newcastle held talks with the player ahead of the game after the Sweden international made a public statement last week expressing his desire to leave as he hit out at the club.

A deal for Isak is highly unlikely if Newcastle cannot sign at least one striker, but it is likely two strikers will need to arrive in the north east for a deal to be done. Liverpool will also need to improve their offer after seeing a £110m bid rejected.

However, the Reds’ hopes of signing Isak have suffered a double blow as Newcastle continue to be thwarted in their pursuit of a new forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Jackson agrees Bayern Munich move

Chelsea striker - and Newcastle United and Aston Villa target - Nicolas Jackson has agreed to join Bayern Munich. That is according to Bild in Germany who report the clubs are now in talks to try and agree a loan deal following the agreement between the striker and the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern have turned to Jackson after being unable to secure a deal for Nick Woltemade. Fabrizio Romano reported that the Magpies had remained interested in Jackson as of this week but it appears another potential Isak replacement has opted to move elsewhere.

Time is running out for Newcastle to find a suitable replacement and the market is also shrinking with several forwards already securing moves this summer.

Newcastle have £50m bid rejected for Wolves forward

Newcastle have also been eyeing a move for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. However, the Magpies have seen a £50m bid rejected by Wolves for the player. According to The Telegraph, Wolves will only consider an exit if they receive an offer in excess of £75m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also want to hand the player a new contract- despite him only joining the club permanently this summer - as they attempt to ward off any further interest before the window shuts.

The i Paper report that Larsen is keen to move to the Magpies, however, and the club are weighing up another bid. He is not viewed as a direct replacement for Isak, however.