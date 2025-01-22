Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have teased the trailer for the soon-to-be released documentary on former manager Jurgen Klopp’s career at Anfield.

Liverpool have released the trailer for the highly anticipated new documentary focusing on Jurgen Klopp’s time as manager of the club. The film, titled ‘Doubters to Believers’, will be available for fans to watch as of next month.

Following the announcement that Klopp would be leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season, the decision was made to film his final months in charge of the Reds. Unprecedented behind the scenes access was granted, including footage from the changing room after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup title win over Chelsea in February.

The cameras also followed Klopp after the season ended to film interviews with the former boss at his home in Mallorca. The documentary also features chats with Liverpool players and coaches both past and present, including Pep Lijnders, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jamie Carragher.

Doubters to Believers is a four-part series, and retells the story of Liverpool’s journey back to the very top of the beautiful game during the iconic Jurgen Klopp era. Find out everything you need to know about how to watch the documentary below.

How can I watch the new Liverpool documentary?

The documentary will be exclusively available to watch on Prime Video from next month. The club had previously turned down the opportunity to feature in an All or Nothing-style feature on the platform.

Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime Video trial, which includes unlimited streaming on multiple devices. Subscription then starts at £8.99 per month after the trial period, which can be cancelled at any time before the 30 day expiration.

When will the Liverpool documentary be released?

Doubters to Believers will premiere on February 28th. Liverpool have dropped the trailer, which features clips from Klopp’s first years in charge, behind the scenes teasers, and an array of flashback footage from title-winning seasons.

You can watch the Doubters to Believers official trailer right here.

How many trophies did Jurgen Klopp win at Liverpool?

Klopp spearheaded the Reds to dizzying heights during his iconic tenure, including their first ever Premier League title and sixth European trophy. The documentary title is a term that has gone hand-in-hand with Liverpool’s gold rush over the years under the guidance of Klopp.

Throughout almost nine years as Liverpool manager, the German coach guided Liverpool to a total of eight trophies. Here’s a full list of each title the Reds won during the Klopp era.

After their agonising defeat to Real Madrid the year prior, Liverpool returned to the European stage for their revenge tour. This season featured one of the most inspiring results in the club’s history — the dramatic Anfield comeback against Barcelona to reach the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Super Cup (2019)

The Reds beat Chelsea to lift the 2019 Super Cup after a gruelling 120 minutes of action. Liverpool bettered their Premier League rivals on penalties.

Club World Cup (2019)

Liverpool lifted their first ever Club World Cup after beating Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0, thanks to a goal from Roberto Firmino in extra time.

Premier League (2019/20)

The trophy fans had been dreaming about for so long, the redemption for the title that was not to be with Steven Gerrard. A 30-year wait for a top flight title ended when Liverpool in record-breaking fashion when they wrapped up the honours with seven games still to play.

The Reds ended the Premier League season just one point shy of hitting the 100 mark and finished a staggering 18 clear of Manchester City.

Carabao Cup (2021/22)

Another final win over Chelsea, and another nail-biting penalty shootout. After dispatching 10 spot-kicks each, the goalkeepers stepped up and Caoimhin Kelleher made no mistake while Kepa Arrizabalaga couldn’t keep his side in it.

FA Cup (2021/22)

Liverpool won their first FA Cup since the 2006 and the iconic Gerrard Final against West Ham. Another penalty shootout against Chelsea, another triumph for the Reds.

Community Shield (2022)

On the 100th anniversary of the Community Shield, Liverpool beat Man City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Carabao Cup (2023/24)

The final cup lifted under Klopp to send him on his way. Liverpool were up against Chelsea once again but snubbed them in extra time.