Andrew Robertson of Liverpool applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool FC at PSV Stadion on January 29, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 3-2 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League but they made a host of changes to their team.

Andy Robertson took the positives from Liverpool’s loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

The Reds suffered a 3-2 defeat in Holland as their perfect record in this season’s competition came to an end. However, Liverpool were already into the last 16 of the Champions League heading into the game, which allowed head coach Arne Slot to make a plethora of changes.

The visitors led twice in the first half through a Cody Gakpo penalty and a Harvey Elliott strike. But PSV hit back and were ahead by the interval, with the second period less eventful before Liverpool youngster Amara Nallo was sent-off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Slot handed Jayden Danns a full Liverpool debut and James McConnell his Champions League bow. In addition, Federico Chiesa played 90 minutes for the first time since joining the Reds from Juventus in the summer transfer window. Robertson, who was captain for the night with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Mo Salah all left on Merseyside, was impressed by the trio. He told TNT Sport: “We can take a lot of positives from tonight and it was a chance to give the young lads a chance.

"We got our noses in front at 2-1 and then were a bit naive, which usually doesn't happen. We tried to push when we fell behind but it just didn't happen. Results went our way elsewhere so we finish top and that's what we wanted at the start of the season."

"They were really good. [James] McConnell was great in midfield and driving forward. Big [Jayden] Danns was great up top and held up the ball really well.

"We also had experienced players getting a chance, Federico [Chiesa] was really good and got the 90 minutes he needed."