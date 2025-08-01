United have been offered the chance to sign Vlahovic this summer as part of a potential swap deal for Jadon Sancho. | Getty Images

Liverpool are now trying to move players on with Darwin Nunez expected to leave but has their been a setback?

Liverpool’s recruitment has been relatively plain sailing so far with Arne Slot being given the sort of backing that suggests the club have no plans to relinquish top spot.

The Premier League champions have strengthened in every area of the park and a could spend over £300m by the time the window shuts. With Jarell Quansah being sold for £35m and Luis Diaz joining Bayern Munich, over £100m has been made and there are other players who are expected to leave too. Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez are top of the list of names to leave and they could easily raise £100m between them. The Reds are rebuilding from a position of strength and are getting everything right.

Liverpool blow as Juventus make Darwin Nunez transfer decision

Unfortunately, Richard Hughes now has to play the waiting game when it comes to clearing the decks. Interest from Saudi Arabia in Nunez would have been too easy given the resources available to those clubs but the Uruguay international is in his prime and has no interest in stepping back from elite level football just yet. A swap deal with Newcastle for Alexander Isak would be too convenient with that rumour dying almost as quickly as it started. Italy and Serie A seems to be the most likely destination even if one club seems to have ruled itself out.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve who regard Nunez highly, are closing in on a deal to see Randal Kolo Muani return to Turin: “Juventus are resting for a day, but Damien Comolli is not. Before and after the presentation of Jonathan David, the first signing of the new era, the Juventus general manager focused on the transfer market to complete the attack with the missing piece: the return of Randal Kolo Muani. The ongoing negotiations with Paris Saint Germain continued yesterday.

“The good news, after another day of contacts and negotiations, is that confidence is reported to be growing: thanks to the step forward made by the Old Lady towards the European champions through the improvement in the conditions of the redemption and the coherence of the striker of the national team of coach Didier Deschamps. Kolo Muani has given his word to the Bianconeri and is keeping it despite the rich English suitors, starting with Manchester United.”

Who else is interested in signing Nunez?

In short, this leaves Napoli as the only club left that has either been linked or registered an interest in Nunez as they look to find competition for Romelu Lukaku. With Juve also trying to get rid of Dusan Vlahovic after signing Jonathan David on a Bosman, options are limited in terms of a possible Anfield exit. This doesn’t help Nunez in his hunt to play more football nor does it help Liverpool in terms of a negotiating position. Napoli will know that there aren’t many clubs who can afford Nunez or who are monitoring his situation.

If the money is already there to sign Isak, getting the biggest fee possible for Nunez shouldn’t be the priority. Getting him off the wage bill and clearing space in the squad should be. Liverpool are in the enviable position where being a well run club gives them more financial breathing space which should help when it comes to trying to sell Nunez, although it looks every bit like being the sort of transfer saga that will run until the last day of the window.