Dynasty Equity have agreed to purchase a minority stake in Liverpool.

After the best part of a year of Fenway Sports Group seeking investment in the club, their search has finally concluded. Takeovers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Dubai were all linked yet were always farfetched. FSG have been seeking a strategic partner, with Dynasty being identified as the right one.

The New York-based firm have becom a strategic common equity minority investor for a fee of between £80-164 million, which will go towards Liverpool clearing debt. Explaining the deal, FSG president Mike Gordon said: “We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

Dynasty are headed by Jonathan Nelson and K. Don Cornwell, who founded the company last year having had extensive experience in sports and entertainment investment. On their website, Dynasty claim that they we are focused on finding ways to strengthen the ties between franchises and their communities’. They also have four key pillars in the aim to ‘build enduring partnerships and to provide solutions that drive results’. They include;

- Compelling market opportunity: large and attractive asset class with high barriers to entry. History of growth with strong business fundamentals

- Focused Investment Platform: purpose-built platform to solve the needs of our partners Disciplined approach to investing combined with differentiated relationships in sports

- Results Oriented: long-term partners focused on building sustained and durable value. History of solving complex problems with creative solutions.

- Strategic Partner: trusted partner with deep network and industry experience. Bring strategic value and diversity to investment group.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bloomberg, Cornell explained that Dynasty intentionally aimed to build a diverse team From all of our vendors, we want the best in class, and I don’t think you can be best in class without having diversity that will bring the ‘best in the class’. He said: “I want the best ideas. And if you’re showing up with a team that everybody is part of the same city, the same town, in the same fraternity in college—it’s probably not going to work.”