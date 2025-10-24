Early Liverpool injury news ahead of Brentford | Getty Images

An early look at Liverpool’s injury list ahead of their clash with Brentford

Liverpool will be pushing for a big Premier League result turnaround this weekend when they face Brentford. Following their impressive win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, the Reds will be eager to use this as a springboard into a more positive run of form.

Hoping to put their previous three defeats behind them, we’ve rounded up the latest updates on both clubs in this early injury recap.

Liverpool latest injury news

While the result against Eintracht Frankfurt will be a huge boost for the Reds, they have been hit with a significant injury setback. Jeremie Frimpong is not expected to be fit to face Brentford this weekend, after suffering another hamstring injury which forced him off the pitch early in the second half.

“I expect Jeremie Frimpong to definitely be out now for a few weeks,” Arne Slot confirmed after the match. “Jeremie is a hamstring issue. He came back from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago. Now unfortunately he’s had to go off.”

Alexander Isak was also swapped out during the match. The striker did not feature in the second half and was replaced by Federico Chiesa due to a fitness issue of his own.

“Let’s hope it’s not that bad, but he had to go off because he felt his groin,” Slot revealed.

An exact timeframe of Isak’s absence has not been disclosed but the information given at this point suggests he is a doubt to face Brentford.

Existing injuries include Giovanni Leoni, who is potentially out for the season with an ACL injury, and Alisson. The goalkeeper is not expected to be back in contention until November, with Slot confirming ahead of the Manchester United clash that he had not been training with the team.

“It's difficult to say as the end phase of rehab always gives you positives and negatives but he will not play for the weekend or next week,” Slot said, referring to the United and Frankfurt games.

Ryan Gravenberch missed the Champions League clash but could return against Brentford after Slot revealed he had taken the midfielder off against United due an ankle injury.

“Ryan is not available for Frankfurt, hopefully he will be available at the weekend. We have to wait and see,” the manager said.

Liverpool players out injured: Giovanni Leoni, Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool players in doubt: Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak

Brentford latest injury news

Brentford will be hoping to take advantage of Liverpool’s dip in form in the Premier League following their latest win over West Ham.

They have injuries of their own to be concerned about, with three players currently out of action. Paris Maghoma has been rebuilding his fitness after suffering a hamstring injury. He is yet to feature for the senior side this season but has been training with the Bees U21s and made an appearance in the Premier League Cup this week.

Aaron Hickey suffered a setback during international duty with Scotland. The right-back missed the clash against West Ham but manager Keith Andrews confirmed ahead of the match that he had returned to training.

Meanwhile, midfielder Antoni Milambo has been ruled out long-term after suffering an ACL injury.

Brentford players out injured: Antoni Milambo

Brentford players in doubt: Paris Maghoma, Aaron Hickey