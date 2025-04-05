Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have announced a new contract for one of their WSL stars

Liverpool have announced a new deal for defender Grace Fisk following her impressive start to her Liverpool FC Women career.

The 27-year-old arrived on Merseyside from West Ham United in the summer of 2023, reuniting with then manager Matt Beard who she had also worked with at the Hammers. She started her career with Millwall Lionesses. She made 46 appearances last campaign for the Reds and was named the Players’ Player of the Year as Liverpool finished fourth in the Women’s Super League.

Fisk signed her contract the AXA Melwood Training Centre to commit her future to the Reds. This season the defender, who wears the number 4 - the same as Liverpool men’s team colleague Virgil van Dijk - has played 17 times, making 23 tackles.

Grace Fisk delighted by new contract

“It feels really good and I’m really happy,” she told Liverpoolfc.com. “Obviously I’ve really been happy during my time at Liverpool so far and I’m happy to accept.

“I still can’t believe it’s only my second year here as it definitely feels like so much longer. It was a pretty easy decision for me in the end because I’ve loved my time here so far and look forward to the future.”

She added: “For the future it’s really exciting. We have such a good group of players, which again is a big part in why I wanted to stay, because we do have such a good group and quality of players here.

“This year hasn’t been what we hoped bouncing off last season, but we want to build on that and we know we have the quality and the potential so as a club we just hope we can keep improving.”

How have Liverpool FC Women performed this season?

Liverpool have had a tougher campaign in the WSL this term and currently sit sixth, one point behind Brighton and Hove Albion but 14 points adrift of Manchester City in fourth. They have reached the semi-final of the FA Cup, however, and are preparing to face WSL leaders Chelsea in the last four. The Blues are six points clear at the top of the table. Liverpool did beat second-placed Arsenal 1-0 in the quarter final.

The Reds have had a change in manager this season, as they parted company with Matt Beard at the end of February. Amber Whiteley was appointed as interim head coach and remains in the position ahead of the final handful of games.

On working with Whiteley, Fisk said after signing her new contract: “I've only known Amber as an assistant so it has been really interesting to see her step up and she has taken it in her stride and definitely demanded a lot of us as players. Training has been really good, the intensity is good. Team selection I'm sure is a massive headache for her because everyone is pushing. I'm really enjoying it and she cares about this club as much as we all do. So, it's like a breath of fresh air with her and it's exciting to see what happens.”